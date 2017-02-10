Dowland triumphs in Shipston AC Winter League match

SHIPSTON AC’s latest Winter League match saw Dave Dowland claim the honours ahead of Robert Taylor.

The match was due to be fished on the River Stour at Willington and Shipston, but it was changed at the last minute due to the level of the river to Aston Magna Lakes.

The contest was attended by 16 anglers and at the weigh-in some stunning small carp and tench were weighed, including a beautiful original lake resident 6lb common carp caught by J Boff.

Dowland took overall victory with 29lb, while Taylor weighed in with 23lb 12oz. Robert Reynolds was third with 19lb, followed by Ian Harris (17lb) and Les Haines (7lb 3oz).