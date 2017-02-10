McLure thrilled as Stratford runners shine at Mad Dash event

FIVE Stratford AC runners all produced excellent runs in the Raceways Mad Dash event at Moreton Morrell College.

The otherwise fast and undulating course features that delight of course designers, and nightmare for road runners, a vicious uphill climb in the last kilometre.

The 10k and 20k races were run together, with the 20k runners having the benefit of two goes at the hill.

None of the Stratford runners had particularly great expectations, but they all came away with something that made their journey worthwhile.

In the 10k race, Phil Brennan, (53rd, 48.08, 2nd M65) was philosophical about his time, which matched his expectation after a relatively quiet winter’s training.

Jan McLure, (82nd, 55.21) on the other hand, was “absolutely thrilled” with a well-deserved personal best on a difficult course.

In the 20k race, David Jones (31st, 1st M65, 1.37.55) was also delighted with his time, his current level of fitness and tenacity was demonstrated by running the second lap faster than the first.

Phil Groom (37th, 1.40.15) was pleased to get some quality miles under his belt before the marathon season, while after finishing strongly, Kate Sergent was “chuffed to bits” at breaking two hours comfortably, and running several minutes better than her expectations, in 73rd (1.58.16).

All five runners earned a healthy points total to start the SAC Grand Prix series of races.