Troughton gets down to business at Warwickshire

JIM Troughton is “really enjoying” getting his teeth into preparation for his first season as Warwickshire first-team coach, which will begin with a tough Specsavers County Championship opener against Surrey at The Oval on 7th April.

The Bears’ first team and academy squads are stepping up their preparations for the new season with regular one-to-one coaching sessions in the Indoor Centre at Edgbaston.

And Troughton is relishing being able to spend plenty of time directly coaching the players — time which has been freed up by the appointment of Ashley Giles as sport director.

“I am really enjoying getting stuck into the job,” said Troughton, who began his career at Stratford Cricket Club.

“Before Christmas there was a lot of responsibility to drive things anyway, so that made the transition easy.

“And now Ash has come in and is getting up to speed on the bigger picture so I have been able to get in the indoor school a lot which is brilliant.

“What is good is that Ash and I have not had to spend any time figuring each other out as people. We know each other inside out so it’s a case of getting straight down to business, looking at everything we do and every player and asking how can we get another one per cent out of them?

“The players are having regular one-to-one coaching sessions. Every player has a one-to-one batting and bowling session and then we mix up the groups so that people can lead on certain things they want to address in the different formats. Then on Fridays we open it all out and it’s batters v bowlers.

“It’s all about getting the right tempo so we go into the start of the season exactly how we want to be, not undercooked and not overcooked.”

Warwickshire will head to the UAE on 11th March for a two-week pre-season programme.