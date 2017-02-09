Stratford Town loan Harriers midfielder Forsyth

STRATFORD Town have signed midfielder George Forsyth on a month’s loan from Kidderminster Harriers.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional deal with Kidderminster earlier this campaign and joins Town after recent loan spells at Rushall Olympic and Hednesford Town.

Forsyth will join fellow Harriers man James Hancocks at Stratford, after the full-back agreed to a similar loan deal earlier this week.

The Harriers duo look set to make their Town debuts in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash at Dunstable.