FRESH plans to build a new bridge over the River Avon have been unveiled.

The proposal being considered suggests joining St Nicholas’ Park to Myton Fields in Warwick with a £4million pedestrian and cycle bridge. It would also include improving parking facilities at Myton Fields.

Almost ten years ago a plan by Stratford District Council for a similar bridge between Stratford’s Recreation Ground the Bancroft Gardens was dropped amid local opposition.

This new plan has been supported by Warwick District Council which will now garner views of residents, visitors and other interested groups, and local businesses.

The council said a bridge would provide a safe access route into the town centre for pedestrians and cyclists, many of them from the local schools nearby, as well as creating an exciting new landmark for the town.

Designers would be invited to submit their proposals for the bridge, which the council said should be ‘a bridge of exemplary design’ that ‘it is hoped that world class design talent will tender for the project’.

A feasibility study, itself costing around £60,000, will also investigate car parking options at Myton Fields to provide a year round car park with improved connectivity to the town centre.

Cllr Stephen Cross, the council’s portfolio holder for development, said: “If the bridge proposal were to progress it would represent a huge investment in Warwick town centre and we will be looking for the feasibility study to demonstrate that the new bridge will bring the positive improvements to the town centre for businesses and residents that we currently envisage.”