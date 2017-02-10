Evening celebrates our own Pride of Stratford

OUTSTANDING achievers took centre stage last week as the annual Pride of Stratford Awards took place.

The awards, organised by Touch FM and now in their sixth year, raised £1,790 for the Stratford Cancer and Eye Hospital Appeal, which is fast approaching its £1million target.

The winners were:

Arts Organisation of the Year – The Phoenix Players were named.

Tourism Initiative of the Year – Shakespeare Celebrations 2016

Customer Care Award – Stratford’s Town Hosts.

Hospitality Business of the Year – Ragley Hall Park and Gardens.

Town Centre Business of the Year -The Dirty Duck.

Artisan Award – Hooray’s British Gelato Kitchen.

Small Business of the Year – Take Flight Aviation, based at Wellesbourne Airfield.

Business of the Year – Gemini.

Business Person of the Year – Blake Beckford and Ian Hancock of Miromedia/Bladder & Bowel Community.

Young Person of the Year – Max Willson, who is on the Asperger’s spectrum.

Educator of the Year – In 2 Cultures.

Citizen of the Year – Sophie Mansfield, who runs Stratford’s Sunny Side Up organisation, helping the town’s over 50s.

Carer of the Year – Katie Berry of Heart of England Mencap.

Special Recognition Award – Stratford Cancer and Eye Hospital Appeal Committee.

Pride of Stratford Award – Stratford Town Council, Sarah Summers.

Sarah said: “Winning the Pride of Stratford Tourism Initiative Award for the Shakespeare 400 Celebrations is an accolade that everyone involved should be justifiably proud of.

“The whole town ‘stepped up to the mark’ and Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council would have struggled in staging such an event without the co-operation of the community and all the other key stakeholders, particularly the district council.

The town council is tremendously proud of its achievement, and their staff — all of whom have greatly appreciated this recognition.

“I can’t say I wasn’t ‘thrilled to bits’ but at the same time, tremendously humbled, for all those nominated were such deserving opponents.”

