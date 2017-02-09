COMPETITION Win rally karting experience for four people in Warwick

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has teamed up with Adventure Sports in Warwick to give readers the chance to win a thrilling 90-minute rally karting session for four people.

The session, worth £240, will see you racing the 930cc Rebel Rally Karts around a 500m gravel track, with hairpins, high speed corners and banked turns!

These powerful two-seater machines have a top speed of 60 mph, and give you the feel of driving on a rally stage broadsiding and drifting around the corners, and you can share the thrill with your passenger!

All safety gear is provided and there is a comfortable reception building with toilets, tea and coffee and a covered spectator area. It is suitable for groups of 6-14 people and there are open sessions for individuals and small groups.

It is ideal for groups of friends, corporate groups, stag and hen parties. All drivers must be over 16-years-old, and passengers over ten-years-old.

To enter the competition, pick up a copy of the Herald dated Thursday, 9th February, 2017, and turn to page 10. Entries must arrive by midday on Wednesday, 15th February.