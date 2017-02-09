Ambitious plans for new housing scheme

PLANS for an ambitious £40 million housing scheme on the disused cattle market site in Stratford were recently unveiled.

The wasteland which has lain empty since 2001 will become the site of 189 high quality, affordable homes by 2019, available to a mixed range of people across the housing landscape.

Work is due to start on the project in April and will incorporate rented, shared, owned and extra care homes for the over 55s all on one site next to Stratford Railway Station, Alcester Road.

Arden Quarter as it will be known, occupies a position described as the gateway to Stratford and is close to the town centre.

