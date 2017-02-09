CELEBRITY gardener Steve Brookes – the former BBC man behind the Stratford-upon-Avon in Bloom, Stratford-upon-Avon Home and Garden Show and Stratford-upon-Avon Christmas Fayre – has been jailed this week over the spy-cameras he set up in a flat he rented out.

We also have part two of our interview with Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi in which he discusses more about his job with Gulf Keystone, Brexit, that US TV video clip that mocked him, and his achievements since being re-elected in 2015.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Henley-in-Arden man jailed after stealing thousands of pounds from his elderly dad.

Police investigate hit-and-run.

Three arrested over carjacking.

Concern over rise in serious road crashes.

Zombie’s invade Alcester as TV filming takes place.

Stratford Christmas market to move off Bridge Street.

Fundraising campaign to make bell chime again.

Work set to start on £40m cattle market homes.

WIN a day’s karting for you and your friends at Adventure Sports in Warwick.

Stratford Town boss bemoans defender’s departure.

All this and more, just 70p!

Download an e-edition HERE