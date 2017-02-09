In this week’s Herald. . .

CELEBRITY gardener Steve Brookes – the former BBC man behind the Stratford-upon-Avon in Bloom, Stratford-upon-Avon Home and Garden Show and Stratford-upon-Avon Christmas Fayre – has been jailed this week over the spy-cameras he set up in a flat he rented out.

We also have part two of our interview with Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi in which he discusses more about his job with Gulf Keystone, Brexit, that US TV video clip that mocked him, and his achievements since being re-elected in 2015.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Steve Brookes was jailed this week over voyeurism charges.
  • Henley-in-Arden man jailed after stealing thousands of pounds from his elderly dad.
  • Police investigate hit-and-run.
  • Three arrested over carjacking.
  • Concern over rise in serious road crashes.
  • Zombie’s invade Alcester as TV filming takes place.
  • Stratford Christmas market to move off Bridge Street.
  • Fundraising campaign to make bell chime again.
  • Work set to start on £40m cattle market homes.
  • WIN a day’s karting for you and your friends at Adventure Sports in Warwick.
  • Stratford Town boss bemoans defender’s departure.

  • Annette Newbury

    This ‘disgraced former celebrity’ … Would this be the same Steve Brookes who in 1987/88 was arrested and charged with long term theft of monies from letters posted by the public when he worked for the post office?
    The same Steve Brookes who blamed being ‘distraught’ by his family matters on his actions?
    He’s only ‘sorry’ for his actions because he was caught …again!