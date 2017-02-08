Woman escapes injury after car overturns near Stratford

A WOMAN has incredibly escaped injury despite her car leaving the road and overturning on Tuesday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Billesley Road in Billesley, Warwickshire, shortly after 12.45pm and sent an ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered a woman, believed to be in her 40s, who was suspended in the air by the seat belt after her car had left the road and overturned, eventually coming to rest against a tree.

“Ambulance staff worked closely with the fire service to safely lower the woman and help her get out of the car.

“She was then assessed by crews but incredibly found to have avoided any injuries which given the damage suffered to the car and the position it has come to rest in, is extremely lucky. The woman was discharged at the scene.”