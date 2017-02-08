Former BBC and Channel Four gardener jailed at Warwick Crown Court

CELEBRITY gardener Steve Brookes has been jailed today, Wednesday, after using spy cameras to video women using the bathroom of his Stratford-upon-Avon home.

Brookes, aged 55, was given a 12-month prison term at Warwick Crown Court and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Brookes had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to seven charges of observing a person doing a private act.

The court was told that tenants staying at Brookes’ home discovered a camera concealed in an air freshener in a bathroom at the property used exclusively by lodgers.

After arresting Brookes police found 300 files on an iPhone and an SD card at the house, 176 of which were videos.

The camera had been placed facing the shower and the toilet and captured videos and images of the women undressing, showering and using the toilet.

Victim impact statements read to the court described the traumatising and upsetting effect Brookes’ offending had had on the women, some of whom had suffered from anxiety in the wake of the discovery.

Sentencing Brookes, Justice de Bertodano said: “We are all entitled to privacy and what you did grossly invaded the privacy of seven young women, some of whom you were old enough to be their father.”

Mr Brookes was formerly chairman of Stratford in Bloom, and his company, Blooming Marvellous Events, organised the Stratford Home and Garden Show and the Stratford Christmas Fayre.

Full story with more reaction in Thursday’s Herald.