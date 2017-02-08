Stratford Town complete double defensive capture

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams has made two defensive signings ahead of Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash at Dunstable.

Emmitt Delfouneso returns to the club following a recent stint at Rugby Town, while Kidderminster Harriers’ promising full-back James Hancocks has joined on a month’s loan.

Hancocks will attempt to fill the void of double player-of-the-year Kieren Westwood, who left the club this week after agreeing to sign for Stourbridge.

“I’m happy to have signed,” said Hancocks, who is based in Leamington Spa.

“I’m buzzing to get a run of games under my belt and help the team get back to winning ways.”

