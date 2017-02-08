Warwick Racecourse hoping to profit from sale of Kempton Park

THE recent announcement by the Jockey Club that it is looking at selling Kempton Park, one of its flagship courses, has sent shock waves through the racing industry but, should it come off, then locally, resurgent Warwick could be well-placed to benefit, writes David Hucker.

When Flat racing came to an end in 2014 after 300 years at the course, the Jockey Club set out its stall to turn Warwick into one of the best small jumps courses in the country.

Works to realign the old Flat track were carried out last summer to give an improved racing surface, along with widening fences in the back straight, enabling fresh ground to be used in the worst of the winter months.

Racegoers have responded with the course enjoying increased attendances and higher corporate hospitality sales adding up to a 28 per cent growth in crowd numbers from 2015 to 2016, the best in the country.

The inaugural May Racing Carnival, which was recognised by the the Racecourse Association (RCA) with a Showcase Award nomination, saw 10,824 through the gates across the three fixtures during May – an increase of 2,489, despite poor weather on each of the days.

The figures surrounding the Kempton sale remain unclear but, in announcing the plan, the Jockey Club said that receipts would underpin an investment at least £0.5bn in British racing through a nationwide programme designed to benefit horsemen and racegoers across all of the group’s courses and training grounds around the country.

In addition, the fixtures currently run at Kempton would, subject to approval by the British Horseracing Authority, be allocated to its other courses.

Whilst the prestigious Boxing Day meeting featuring the King George VI Chase and selected other fixtures would transfer to nearby Sandown Park, there will be others to be reallocated around the country and, with Warwick very much on the up and having potential to add to its current 17 meeting programme, it will be a strong candidate to pitch for more.

Reflecting on the course’s success, general manager Andre Klein said: “We’re absolutely delighted figures from the Racecourse Association (RCA) have confirmed that Warwick Racecourse produced the biggest like for like attendance increase in the country.”

“Warwick has a young and enthusiastic team of staff, totally motivated by the belief our racecourse can be something very special indeed.

“We believe we are on the right track, and the team won’t stop thinking about ways to improve the wonderful asset we have at our disposal until we are sure we have done all we can to achieve our aim.”

Among projects already in the pipeline are the construction of a new public turnstile building off Bread and Meat Close and the re-development of an unused tote window space into a new hospitality bar area close to the parade ring.

As part of the St Mary’s Land Masterplan, Warwick District Council is to improve the owners and trainers car park and increase the size of the Saltisford Brook car park used by annual members.

“The Jockey Club has invested heavily in Warwick and we’re pleased to see this investment is resulting in the racecourse becoming more and more popular with the racing industry and the public, and long may this continue,” added Klein.

The next meeting comes up this Saturday with the Gentlemen’s and Kingmaker Chase Day. Tickets are available via calling the ticket hotline on 0344 5793013 or online at www.warwickracecourse.co.uk.