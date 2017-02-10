Rogue trader charged elderly Bidford resident £7,100 for unnecessary roofing work

A ROGUE trader who vastly over-charged an elderly and vulnerable Bidford-on-Avon resident to pressure wash her roof and carry out other unnecessary work has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Richard Maurice Birch, also known as William Birch, aged 36, of Bidford Road, Broom, Alcester, was sentenced to ten months in prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work, and pay £6,000 towards prosecution costs.

Birch, who traded as Darcy and Demi Ltd, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday, 2nd February, to Fraud Act and Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations Offences.

It followed an investigation by Warwickshire Trading Standards.

His victim, an 80-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimers disease, agreed to Birch undertaking work on the roof of her property.

In September 2015, the son of the elderly victim noticed that his mother had written two cheques totalling £7100. He asked her what the payments were for and she was able to tell him that it was for work to her roof.

The son was concerned and contacted Warwickshire Trading Standards who launched an investigation.

Officers employed an expert to examine the work alleged to have been carried out which included ridge tile repointing, moss removal and waterproofing. The expert concluded that the trader had vastly overcharged for work that had not been carried out properly and wasn’t in any case required.

Warwickshire County Councillor John Horner, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “Tackling rogue traders who prey on vulnerable Warwickshire residents is a priority for our Trading Standards team. We will continue to take strong action against dishonest traders.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Philip Johnson, chair of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee, added: “Follow the advice of Warwickshire Trading Standards to help avoid rogue traders.”

In mitigation, Adam Butler representing Birch said that his client had refunded the money to the victim. He further stated that Birch had no formal building training or training to price jobs and had set up own business to provide for wife and children. He had now stopped trading.