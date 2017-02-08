Pro-EU group forms in Stratford-on-Avon

A PRO-EU group is to be launched in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Stratford4Europe claims it has surveyed local people and that many who voted to leave back in June now wanted to remain in the EU.

The district voted by 51.6 per cent to 48.6 per cent in favour of leaving the EU in last year’s referendum. Stratford-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi was also pro-leave.

Philosopher and writer, A C Grayling, will officially launch Stratford4Europe at a public meeting at the Stratford School on Wednesday, 1st March, at 7pm.

Leaders will meet with Mr Zahawi two days after the launch.

Jonathan Baker, chairman of its Steering Group, said: “There is growing evidence, nationally and locally, of a swing in public opinion towards remaining in the EU.

“There is every likelihood that more and more people will change their views when it becomes clearer exactly what Brexit means in terms of its impact on both this country’s economy and its future security.”

