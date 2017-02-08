Stratford Boat Club’s Charlotte Best crosses Atlantic finish line

THE all-female team of four, Atlantic Endeavour, have crossed the finish line of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, known as the world’s toughest row. United by a passion for adventure, the girls finished the epic crossing in 55 days, 13 hours and 29 minutes.

Sarah Hornby, aged 31, Kate Hallam, 33, Becky Charlton, 28, and Charlotte Best, from Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club, aged 30, arrived in English Harbour, Antigua on Tuesday evening, greeted by their family and friends.

From colliding with a shark to enduring tropical storms, Atlantic Endeavour overcame their worries and the waves to complete this elemental challenge.

Atlantic Endeavour burnt around 8,000 calories a day and lost approximately 20 per cent of their body weight over the duration of the race, which started on 14th December 2016, from La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

They endured sleep deprivation, sweltering heat and the psychological stresses of living and working in such an unpredictable environment. They were raising money for Mind UK and Women for Women International.