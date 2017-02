A WOMAN was pulled from her £90,000 company car by carjackers on the new Ettington Park estate in Wellesbourne.

Police said they then sped off in the woman’s Audi RS7.

It happened at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, 18th January and the victim was badly shaken up by the incident, said officers investigating the incident.

Three men have been arrested and bailed until the beginning of March.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 323.