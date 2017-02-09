UPDATED Two arrested after police officer injured

A MAN has been charged over an alleged hit-and-run that left a police officer needing hospital treatment.

Michael Ronald Park, aged 46, of Evesham Road, Cleeve Prior, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and failing to stop after a road accident.

He was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday.

Police said on Tuesday that a West Mercia Police officer had been hit on Oat Street at the junction of Cowl Street in Evesham by a Silver Honda Estate, which failed to stop and was later found abandoned on Longford Close in Bidford-on-Avon.

He was taken to Evesham Community Hospital with minor injuries to his leg and head.

A 49-year-old woman from Evesham was also been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and has been released on police bail until 22nd February.