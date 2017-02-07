Police hit and run car dumped in Bidford

A CAR that was involved in a hit and run that left a police officer needing hospital treatment has been found abandoned in Bidford-on-Avon.

The West Mercia Police officer was taken to Evesham Community Hospital earlier today, Tuesday, with minor injuries to his leg and head.

He had been hit on Rynal Street in Evesham by a Silver Honda Estate, which was later found abandoned on Longford Close in Bidford-on-Avon.

It happened at around 1.20pm today.

Superintendent Kevin Purcell said: “Thankfully the officer involved in this incident has not been seriously injured but this could have been very different.

“I ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has seen a Silver Honda Estate in or around the Evesham area in recent days to make themselves known to police.

“Similarly, anyone who saw the vehicle, or the occupants, near to Longford Close in Bidford, is asked to call 101, you could hold key information which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone who has information about the incident or the vehicle in question should call 101 and quote incident number 311S of 7th February.