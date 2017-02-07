Developers confirm Bell Court is behind schedule

The developers of Stratford’s new £30million Bell Court site have admitted that the project is running behind schedule.

UK and European Investments say the delays will not significantly affect the opening date, but the date by which the completed units will be handed to the new tenants has been put back.

It is believed that the developers had originally earmarked Stratford’s Shakespeare celebrations in April as its opening weekend.

John Stacey, Asset Management Director at UK & European Investments, said: “Being a complex town centre project, we have had to carefully navigate around a small number of complicated construction issues during the redevelopment of Bell Court.

“As such, the estimated practical completion date when the units will be handed over to new tenants for fit out has moved back by a few weeks. The opening date however shouldn’t be significantly affected; with Bell Court due to open in late spring/early summer 2017.

“Bell Court is a long-term project for us and we want to make sure that the development achieves its full potential to become a high quality retail and leisure destination, home to desirable tenants and offering a fantastic public space at the heart of Stratford town centre.

“We have already announced that Everyman, Byron, Miller and Carter and All Bar One will be opening at Bell Court and we are looking forward to announcing more exciting new tenants in the coming weeks.

“We have every confidence that Bell Court will be hugely popular with both residents and visitors when it opens and are very excited to see the final pieces of the scheme come together in the next few months.”

News that more tenants are set to be announced for Bell Court in the near future will be welcomed by Stratford’s business community, who have long supported the idea of revamping this underused area of the town centre.

Also this week the developers the nearby Bards Walk confirmed that they are still in the process of finding tenants for the site and work to re-develop the units will only begin when those tenants have been secured.

The interior walkway of Bards Walk is now almost completely empty apart from the unit occupied by Castle Galleries.

The developers revealed it is likely to be months rather than weeks before these tenants are confirmed.

Joe Baconnet, Director of Stratforward BID said: “I think, after spending a lot of time talking to UK and European, that their desire is to get it right, they need to do what they need to do to make sure this development has a positive impact on Stratford.

“If this means there are delays of a few weeks or a month, then I think it is understandable. It’s going to be a step change from what we had before, you just have to walk through there now and you see the quality of what they are creating.

“I think Bell Court is attracting the attention of a lot businesses that are interested in moving to Stratford and perhaps Bards Walk has suffered a bit because of that. I think it’s understandable in the current climate that they have not begun work, given that the tenants are not all in place yet. I think it’s a bit of a shame for businesses on that side but I suspect when Bell Court opens this will change.”