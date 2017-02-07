Stealth police operation nets huge arrests haul

A targeted operation tackling drug and violent crime in Stratford resulting in 30 arrests has been hailed a success.

Speaking to the Herald this week, Warwickshire Police said Operation Deerbolt, which has deliberately been kept low key, was launched in response to three serious crimes committed in the latter half of 2016- a serious assault, a stabbing and a sexual assault, all in a matter of days.

The operation, which began in September, has involved several police officers and focused on the ‘county lines’ problem which exists in many county towns, whereby out of town drug dealers target smaller county towns.

Offenders who operate in this way often recruit vulnerable people in these smaller towns in a bid to extend their networks.

Aside from the large number of arrests, heroin and crack cocaine valued at more than £5,000 was seized along with cannabis, around £4,000 in cash and eight bladed items.

Of those 30 arrested, eight people have so far been convicted, five cautioned and a number of others are either awaiting prosecution or remain on police bail whilst investigations continue.

Many of those arrested were identified as dealers, people in possession of drugs with intent to supply or concerned with supply.

On Friday one of those targeted in the operation, Glody Muyeki, 20 from Birmingham, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, after being arrested on Justins Avenue in September.

Inspector Julia Brealey, of Stratford police, said: “All county towns suffer from this problem, Stratford is just the same as anywhere else, but we’ve taken a robust approach to tackling it. We have been concentrating on disrupting the activities of these criminals and making it uncomfortable for them in Stratford. Our message to people engaged in this type of activity is if you do this you are not welcome in Stratford and you will be targeted.”

Police issued two warrants as part of the intelligence-led operation and are asking members of the public to continue coming forward with information so they can maintain pressure on criminals.

When operation Deerbolt was launched police flooded the area with high visibility officers, in public and residential areas.

A key aspect of the operation has involved supporting vulnerable people in the town so they are not taken advantage of by criminals.

Some of this vulnerable group have problems with alcohol or substance misuse or mental health difficulties.

In an effort to support these people the police have been working closely with Stratford District Council and local organisations such as the Recovery Partnership and Stratford Link.

Inspector Brealey added: “This has been a very successful operation. Those three serious incidents that occurred in quick succession last year were unusual for Stratford because it really is a very safe town, but they did start to create a feeling of fear in the town. We identified this and we proactively did something about it, we don’t want to frighten people, it’s not a bad place to live, this has been our response to those serious incidents. We are trying to disrupt drugs and criminal activity at every level.

“Stratford is a fantastic place and we’re determined to keep it like that.”

Inspector Brealey said that the operation had enabled police to build a detailed intelligence network which would be utilised in further follow-up operations in the town.

Stephen Gray, portfolio holder for community safety at Stratford District Council, said: “We’re already seeing the benefits of this operation in the Stratford district. However, it is important that we continue to work together to tackle the problems caused by violent crime and drugs at every level.

“One of our key roles is working with some of the most vulnerable members of the community to offer them support and reduce the damage caused by drug abuse in the town.”

If you have any information which could help police crackdown on criminals in Stratford call 101 or report it anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.