Studley Bearcats show Super Bowl stars how it’s done

STUDLEY Bearcats’ American flag football team starred on BBC’s Breakfast programme on Saturday to highlight the growing interest in the sport.

On the same weekend that the New England Patriots produced the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat Atlanta Falcons 34-28, the Bearcats were also showing off their skills and taking part in interviews at St Mary’s C of E Academy in Studley.

Pupils aged seven to 15 years take part in the National League each year and are looking forward to this year’s competition beginning in April. For more details on the Bearcats, telephone Wendy Williams on 01527 852153.