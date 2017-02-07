Hackers target council website

Hackers targeted the website of Warwickshire County Council at the weekend, defacing content on the site.

The council’s news site as well as a number of other mini-sites fell victim to the hackers, but the authority insists that no customer, financial or personal data was affected.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “Over the weekend, part of Warwickshire County Council’s website – the news site – alongside a number of other mini-sites, were attacked. Content on these sites was defaced. The Council took the sites down as soon as it became aware of the problem.

“These sites, which contained only publicly available information, did not hold any customer, financial or personal data, and the Council’s investigations have not revealed any access to other systems. It will continue to monitor this situation closely.

“The problem has been resolved and the site is now available again.

“Warwickshire County Council take its own and its residents’ cyber security very seriously. To mark national Safer Internet Day 2017 (7 February), it is launching a new e-learning module to help residents to think about online safety. The tool will be available here: safeinwarwickshire.com/elearning.”

