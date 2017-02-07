Police and council push online safety message

Residents are being reminded about the importance of online safety as part of a special event involving Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Police.

Organisations across the country are taking part in Safer Internet Day 2017 today (7th February), promoting the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for everyone.

To encourage this Warwickshire County Council’s Cyber Safe Warwickshire and the Office of Warwickshire’s police and Crime Commissioner are sharing their top tips for staying safe online.

These include using strong and unique passwords, installing and regularly updating antivirus software and updating your privacy settings on social media.

Other recommendations include being cautious when opening links or email attachments, always checking for the padlock symbol when entering personal details online and to update device software.

All devices that link to the internet, including mobile phones and tablets should also be protected.

Phillip Seccombe, Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Tackling cyber crime is a key element of my Police and Crime Plan for Warwickshire, which involves not only work by the police to target and catch the criminals responsible, but also helping educate the public in the best ways in which they can help themselves avoid falling victim. It’s estimated that as much as 80 percent of all cyber crime can be cut out just by taking simple security precautions, so I urge everyone to follow our top tips to stay safe online. ”

Councillor John Horner, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “The internet is a rich source of entertainment and knowledge that plays an important role in most people’s daily lives so it is vital that we ensure all our residents have the tools that they need to make the most of online resources but also navigate the internet in safety.”

Cllr Philip Johnson, Chair of the Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee, added: “It’s clear from Warwickshire’s first annual cyber crime survey that online crime and internet fraud are booming and, in Warwickshire, we have already invested in a range of activities to tackle this. As part of safer internet day, we hope to raise awareness of the issues so that people can take practical steps to avoid becoming a victim.”

More information about safer internet day 2017 is available on the UK Safer Internet Centre Website: https://www.saferinternet.org.uk/safer-internet-day/2017/about-safer-internet-day

In addition to these top tips for online safety, Cyber Safe Warwickshire has also launched an e-learning module to residents to help them think about their online safety. This can be found here: safeinwarwickshire.com/elearning

If you do find yourself falling victim to an online scam you should report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 1232040.