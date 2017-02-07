Row over the future of village playing field

Moreton Morrell Parish Council claim they are being blackmailed into supporting a new housing development by Warwickshire College, or risk losing a popular children’s recreational area.The council say the health and wellbeing of children in the village is being threatened by the uncertain future of the village playing field and recreation area, currently leased to them by the college.

That 25-year-lease is set to expire in September, but the council say they have received a letter from the college chief executive Angela Joyce saying they consider the renewal of the lease to be linked to a proposed housing development on college land.

The letter reads: “The college continues, as has always been stated to the parish council, to see the playing field lease as linked to the development of ‘triangular land’ for housing development in terms of our discussion and decision making.”

The council says the college has refused to discuss the renewal of the lease for the past two years and believe it will only be extended if they support the proposed housing development.

However a spokesperson for the college appeared to contradict the chief executive’s letter to council this week saying: “Potential planning permission for housing development and the provision of land for a playground for the village are not specifically linked. They, along with other ideas, are part of a wide ranging and open conversation that we would like to have with the parish council at a face to face meeting.”

An application by the college for 35 houses on triangle field in John Taylor Way was refused by Stratford district council in 2015 and dismissed at appeal by the planning inspectorate last year.

Jane Cleeton, vice chairman of Moreton Morrell Parish Council, said: “The playing field has been in situ and enjoyed by villagers and their children for over 50 years and this latest move by the college appears to be blackmail. It is totally inappropriate to link any future development to retaining the only play area in the village, which has been in existence for over half a century.

“During the last 25 years the Parish Council has invested extensively in equipping the playing field, which includes a £25,000 skate park and over £75,000 in maintaining and supplying new equipment. The renewal situation of the lease has also impacted on our ability to apply for national and regional grants and for an issue to be fuelled by a leading educational provider represents actions not normally associated with organisations involved in the development of young people.

“Moreton Morrell has enjoyed a good relationship with the college in the past, but this has sadly deteriorated over the last two years following management changes.

“Since November 2015 the college has denied villagers access to footpaths used over the last 50 years through the 700+ acres of college land, which the villagers continue to contest in response to the college’s extreme implementation of the Prevent Agenda, the government’s counter terrorism strategy on grounds of student safeguarding issues.”

The council say they declined to attend a meeting in November with college representatives to discuss the development of triangle field, in view of Stratford District Council’s adopted Core Strategy, the presence of a five year housing supply and village’s fulfilment of its housing quota.

The parish council also say it was never indicated to them that the playing field would be discussed at this meeting.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire College Group said: “We are always keen to play a positive role in the lives of the communities we serve. At Moreton Morrell, we sponsor the Villager magazine each year and we send regular updates on college activity to the Parish Council to ensure that they understand what is happening at the college.

“On this issue, we have tried to have a constructive dialogue with the Parish Council since November of last year but they have been unwilling to meet with us. That offer of a meeting still stands as we would very much like to discuss the future with the Parish Council.

“It is our intention that Moreton Morrell village continues to have a playground through a lease to the Parish Council, especially as we have leased land to the Parish Council for the last 25 years for this purpose. We are aware that they would like to apply for grants for playground equipment so a meeting at the earliest opportunity would, we hope, be helpful to the village community.”