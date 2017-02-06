Cleaner jailed over £16k jewellery heist

A MAN who stole £16,000 of jewellery from a house in the tiny village of Shotteswell has been jailed for two years.

Shaun Carey, aged 34, had been at the property between 12th and 14th August last year to carry out some cleaning work, but stole a number of items of jewellery which later pawned at a shop in Banbury.

Unfortunately for the owner these sentimental items had been sent for smelting before enquiries led police to the pawn broker, Oxford Crown Court heard on Thursday, 2nd February.

In December 2015 Carey, of Neithrop Avenue, Banbury, appeared at Oxford Crown Court where he was found guilty of stealing from an address in Shipston in similar circumstances, and was jailed for 12 months.

Shotteswell has just 70 properties and a population of around just 220.