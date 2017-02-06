Westwood leaves Stratford Town to sign for Stourbridge

KIEREN Westwood has left Stratford Town to join Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit Stourbridge.

The left-back’s departure could not have come at a worse time for Town, who are in danger of being drawn into a relegation scrap following Saturday’s defeat to struggling Cirencester.

Town boss Carl Adams had hoped to keep Westwood at the club until the end of the season, when the defender plans to move to America to pursue footballing opportunities.

But Westwood, who won two player of the season awards last May, has instead decided to see out the season with the Glassboys.

He said: “I want to say a huge thank you to the staff, players and fans for everything they have done during my time at the club. I am truly sad to be leaving.”

Westwood’s exit comes just two months after the departure of top scorer Richard Gregory, who signed for Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division rivals Leamington.

