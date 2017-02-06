Clark chalks up a century for Stratford Town

HOT on the heels of Liam Francis chalking up his 100th Town appearance, it was the turn of Guy Clark to achieve the same feat when he lined up against the Centurions of Cirencester Town on Saturday, writes Bryan Hale.

The popular defender had been recruited by Carl Adams halfway through Town’s first season in the Southern League, making his debut at the DCS on Boxing Day 2013 in the derby against Evesham United.

He immediately established himself as a regular in the side, featuring in 19 of Town’s 21 remaining matches of that campaign.

Clark carried that reliability into the following season when he made 44 appearances with his consistent performances earning him both the manager’s and players’ player of the year trophies at the end-ofseason awards, with Carl Adams describing him as a “truly unsung hero.”

That season was of course capped by Town’s unforgettable victory in the play-off final against Larkhall Athletic, which earned them promotion to the lofty heights of the Premier Division.

Clark was his usual assured self on that dramatic afternoon, being named the Town man-of-the-Match and – apart from Simeon Tulloch who missed that game through injury – he is the only player from that historic day who is still at the club.

Yet it would be over a year before he would turn out in a Town shirt again.

During the summer break he had to have surgery on a foot problem which delayed his return and ultimately forced him to miss the whole of the 2015/16 season as Town battled through to maintain their hard-won Premier Division status.

This term though he has come back as though he had never been away, having missed only five of Town’s 42 matches, and he has again been a pivotal figure in Town’s back line.

And to make it 100 against the Centurions couldn’t be more appropriate for someone who gives 100 per cent for Town every time.