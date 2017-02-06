Stratford Literary Festival offers giggles for all the family

STRATFORD Literary Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary festival with a bumper offering for children and young people.

Last week the Herald exclusively revealed the stellar writers and celebrity figures coming to the main event — which includes Mary Berry, Essex Serpent writer Sarah Perry, journalist and writer Andrew Marr, and political figures Ken Livingstone and Paddy Ashdown. Now we can reveal the full programme for children, which includes an equally exciting and inspirational bumper crop of authors and illustrators.

These include Roman Mysteries writer Caroline Lawrence, Abi Elphinstone, Christopher Edge, CBeebies’ Jess French, Tracey Corderoy and philosopher Peter Worley. The award-winning author Majorie Blackman will be talking to teenagers at Stratford School, a landmark visit meaning that in its 10 years the festival will have hosted events with all of the Children’s Laureates.

For older students, the main festival from 23rd to 30th April offers a feast of ideas and discussions from Brexit, President Trump and the new world order, to Stalinist history, the impact of pop music on revolution and the economic impact of globalisation. Once again the festival is working with three schools on its very popular My Author project — with Sarah McIntyre and Christopher Edge this year’s featured names. Over 250 children will get the chance to explore the themes of a writer’s work through creative writing, craft work with Escape Arts and drama with Playbox Theatre.

A new project on the festival’s 2017 theme of Sharing Stories, called Bedtime Stories, will encourage children to write and share stories with their parents. The children are then invited to don their pyjamas and present their tales at a special bedtime story party. Commenting on the project festival director Annie Ashworth says: “We’re delighted to be bringing two major names in children’s writing to the bedtime parties. Both Nick Butterworth, of the much-loved Percy and Q Pootle series, and Tracey Corderoy who created Shifty McGifty are passionate about encouraging children to discover books and this passion begins by being read to before bed.”

Pre-schoolers can enjoy free story and activity events every weekday morning of the festival with appearances from Storyvine, local illustrator and Focus magazine contributor Evgenia Golubeva, Kate Coleman’s Storytree and an event with Warwickshire Library.

The festival’s Children’s Day, which takes place this year on Sunday, 30th April, will round off a week of events in spectacular style with the Horrible Histories’ Barmy Britain Show hot foot from a run in the West End and a show for younger children featuring Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Playbox Theatre will be performing their play, The Story of The Jaguar And The Old Old World, plus the day will be packed with events and workshops with Horrible Histories illustrator Martin Brown, and the nation’s top children’s book artists, including Sarah McIntyre (working closely with author Philip Reeve), Rob Biddulph, Steven Lenton, Jonny Duddle and Anna Wright.

There will be a drawing challenge with the illustrators having to draw suggestions from the audience! The day will bring to life everything from pirates to funfairs, with face painting and storytelling appearing too, and with something for everyone from three to 13 to enjoy.

WHERE AND WHEN: Stratford Literary Festival takes place between 23rd and 30th April at Stratford ArtsHouse. Tickets are on sale from the beginning of February from the box office on 01789 207100, or online at www.stratfordartshouse.co.uk A full programme is also available at www.stratlitfest.co.uk