KES students enjoy drama competition

An amazing evening of top entertainment was on offer for those lucky enough to attend the King Edward School VI (KES) House Drama Performances last Monday.

Each year the four school houses put on a short drama, which they devise and work on by themselves over a four-week period. The houses then present their short plays to their peers, parents and a judge — who grades them on their performance and how they answer questions afterwards, which is added to their score for the quality of their programme design. This year, yours truly, Gill Sutherland, had the privilege of being that judge after a kind invitation from Head of Drama and Performance, Louisa Nightingale.

Before the performances began, Headmaster Bennet Carr explained that the drama competition was instigated a couple of years ago in recognition that while the school enjoyed many sporting competitions, arts was less utilised as an arena for spirited rivalry.

This year, Bennet told me, the winning house would be rewarded with a day out at Drayton Manor… So the stakes were high and this judge was feeling the pressure. The theme of a competition was ‘chance’ and each house put their own unique and highly creative twist to the subject: Dyson presented A Single Shot, which was a fun Bugsy Malone-inspired drama about gangster rivals; Fitzmaurice told an atmospheric, Dickensian-like melodrama about the fallout of war and lost loves; Spender gave us well-observed comedy, Twinning is Winning, about the chances of having a twin pregnancy, which included an action-packed birth scene and David Attenborough-style voiceover; lastly Warneford put a zany, panto-inspired modern twist on the Jack and Jill nursery rhyme — which saw the bickering siblings faced with two different paths.

Despite Spender gaining the most points for best play and performance, Warneford squeaked a win with their excellent drama backed by the best programme design. Well done to all involved.