‘CNOSENT’ is key to next phase of police campaign

WARWICKSHIRE Police has re-launched its Stop Rape Now campaign, after developing its latest phase, “CNOSENT, don’t mix it up”.

This new phase is targeting young adults and focusing on encouraging an open discussion about consent.

The aim is to inform and educate 18 to 24-year-olds and leave them with the knowledge to make the right choice when faced with a sexual situation.

Det Chief Insp Alison Davies, who leads on rape and serious sexual assaults for Warwickshire Police, said: “The issue of consent is very topical and something which is often in the public eye.

“The ‘CNOSENT, don’t mix it up’ phase encourages young adults to engage in an open conversation about consent.”

The campaign will outline various scenarios where consent has not been given, but may have been wrongly presumed, and makes clear that sexual consent is something which should never be presumed.

DCI Davies explained: “Some young people find the issue of consent confusing and we hope that this campaign clarifies that consent is actually very simple.

“Consent is required each and every time sexual activity occurs and any kind of sexual activity without the person’s consent is an offence.

“Our advice to anyone who is unsure when faced with a sexual situation is to always stop and ask if your partner is completely happy to continue before proceeding.”

The launch of the refreshed campaign coincides with Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, which is a national campaign to raise awareness of the various support agencies available to both men and women who have been affected by abuse.

DCI Davies added: “We know that rape and sexual offences are largely under reported by both men and women and as a part of this campaign we want to encourage anyone who has been a victim to seek help.

“There are a host of support agencies available across Warwickshire for anyone who has been a victim and it is important to take this opportunity to highlight that approaching the police is not a victims’ only option.”

Rape and sexual offences are very serious crimes and those who commit them could face a life sentence.

The police said that rape is never the victims’ fault and anyone who has been a victim of an offence is encouraged to seek help and support.

Anyone who chooses to come forward to police, will be supported by specially-trained officers and independent advisors throughout the process.