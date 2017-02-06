New boys shine as Stratford see off Barkers

STRATFORD under-11s continued their excellent progress this season when they welcomed Barkers Butts to Pearcecroft.

Depleted in numbers, they were nonetheless skilful and sizeable with abrasive runners and tacklers aplenty.

The convincing victory was testament to the huge improvement seen this season in the Stratford squad and again the influx of new blood.

Blood was certainly in evidence for Stripes as key man Petch took a huge blow to the nose but then bravely continued his dominant rucking and carrying.

Henry Frost fitted well into the team on his debut, new to rugby but keen and full of running.

After a tight start to the first half, Stripes stretched their legs in the first game with Fotheringhame’s pace finding plenty of room in the Barkers defence.

Hewett, Quantrill and Squires provided the bulk of the scores and along with Petch and Morris the spine of the team.

The second game was a much trickier affair with injuries and player ‘donations’ affecting the squad but an astonishing comeback saw the boys run down a three-try deficit to draw in the final play of the match.

Sharks won their first encounter very narrowly, again with the final play of the game, this time with Feaver converting a try made of the determination of captain Creed and Tomlinson’s eye for a gap.

Whorrod top-scored, as ever irrepressible with ball in hand. The second match was far more comfortable.

Allison’s performance of drive and aggression was perhaps his best for the club and Mulligan enjoyed an excellent debut, providing quick ball and joining up play brilliantly.

Huge credit should be given to the boys who made up the numbers and volunteered to play for Barkers in the interests of everyone getting a full morning’s rugby. The season continues to improve.

Stripes 6-2 (Quantrill 2, Squires, Fotheringhame 2, Hewett) and 7-7 (Quantrill 2, Squires, Hewett 2, Cottam, Petch) vs Barkers Butts

Sharks 6-1 (Allison, Whorrod 2, Belcher, Feaver) and 5-4 (Whorrod, Tomlinson 2, Vialan, Feaver) vs Barkers Butts

Stripes: James Cottam, Stan Fotheringhame, Henry Frost, Joel Hewett (capt), Harri Liggins, Joel Morris, Jamie Mulally, Matty Parriss, Leo Petch, Jack Quantrill, Charles Squires.

Sharks: Dan Allison, Matthew Belcher, Aidan Blann, Ethan Creed (capt), Artie Dobson, Oliver Feaver, Leo Lesatale, Osian Mulligan, James Tomlinson, Jago Vialan, Charlie Whorrod, William Winter.