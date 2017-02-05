Pozzi delighted as he continues perfect start to the season

STRATFORD AC’s Andrew Pozzi continued his perfect start to the season at Saturday’s IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Germany.

Pozzi won the 60m hurdles in Karlsruhe in 7.44 seconds – the fastest time in the world this year and third fastest in British history.

The 24-year-old ran a personal best of 7.49 in the heats before bettering that mark as he finished 0.14secs outside Colin Jackson’s British record in the final.

“That was so much fun,” said Pozzi, who moves to equal seventh on the European indoor all-time list.

“It was my goal for this season to break the 7.50s at least once, but to be honest I hadn’t expected it to happen already now, in my second meeting for this season, and then even twice!”