Town in danger of being sucked into relegation battle after defeat

STRATFORD Town are in danger of being drawn into a relegation fight after defeat to struggling Cirencester at the DCS Stadium.

Town’s miserable run of form continued as they were beaten 1-0 thanks to Alan Griffin’s scrambled effort 12 minutes from time.

It was Stratford’s fourth Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division defeat since the turn of the year, in a run that has seen them win just once – against rock-bottom Cinderford on 2nd January.

Saturday’s game was one of few clearcut chances and it took Stratford a full 30 minutes to register their first shot on target.

Simeon Tulloch and Justin Marsden combined well on the right before teeing up Will Grocott, but his low shot was tipped around the post by Glyn Garner.

Five minutes before the break, Town had their best chance of the game when Ben Stephens rose like a salmon to meet Dan Summerfield’s searching cross, only to be denied once more by the impressive Garner.

Carl Adams’ men were marginally the better side in the opening exchanges of the second half, but they faded after the hour mark and a scrappy contest looked destined to finish goalless.

But the visitors were beginning to get a grip on the game and they went close to breaking the deadlock in the 74th minute.

Aidan Bennett’s cross went straight to skipper Matt Liddiard, whose effort was denied by a superb reflex save from Niall Cooper.

The chance was a warning note from the visitors, who took the lead four minutes later.

A fierce strike from Liddiard was only parried into the air by the Town keeper and the imposing Griffin was in the right place to bundle the ball home from three yards.

Adams threw centre-back Liam Francis up front for the final ten minutes in a bid to salvage a point, but Cirencester never looked in danger of losing their slender lead.

With tough games on the horizon against the likes of Dunstable, Biggleswade and Chippenham, Town will need to drastically improve their form, particularly at home, if they are to avoid being dragged into an end-of-season dogfight.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Daniel Summerfield, Guy Clark, James Fry (c), Liam Francis, Barry Fitzharris, Simeon Tulloch, Will Grocott, Jamie Spencer (Mike Taylor 69), Ben Stephens (Charlie Faulker 79), Justin Marsden. Subs not used: Scott Martin, Jean Kalenda.

Cirencester Town: Glyn Garner, Kieren Diaz-Benitez, Aidan Bennett, James Mortimer-Jones, Gethin Jones, Matt Coupe, Matt Liddiard (c), Adam Connolly, Alan Griffin (Ben Brown 90), Dan Demkiv, Kerry Morgan. Subs not used: Henry Spalding, Ollie Mehew, Ryan Elliott, Charlie Griffin.