Smith edges out Reynolds in Shipston Winter League match

DAVE Smith edged out Robert Reynolds to claim victory in Shipston AC’s Winter League match last Sunday.

Twenty three anglers fished on a cold and wet day on the River Stour at Halford Bridge, Halford Hill and Fell Mill.

Plenty of chub, dace and roach were caught, with two chub of 3lb 6oz weighed separately by different anglers.

Winner Smith weighed in with 13lb 10oz of chub and dace from the end peg at Fell Mill.

Reynolds caught 10lb 6oz from Halford Bridge, including a 3lb 6oz chub.

Third place was a tie between Les Haines with 9lb 4oz from Halford Bridge and Jason Parnell, catching the same from Fell Mill.