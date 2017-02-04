Macbeth plays Trump card at Stratford production

THE Fred Theatre Company bring a modern Macbeth to Stratford next week, 6th and 7th February at the Bear Pit Theatre. Here Robert Ball tells Herald arts about the production he directs.

Why Macbeth? When did the idea to put it on come about?

“A few months ago I took another look at Macbeth, a play I’d planned to produce in 2018. I read it through again, and the line that stood out a mile was one of the Weird Sisters talking about a sailor that had gone to Aleppo.

“That beleaguered city was in the headlines at the time, and it started me thinking: what if the sailor had been tempted there, as many have, to fight in the war? Perhaps it could be the witch who had enticed him.

“This crystallised my interpretation that the witches are very much manipulating the characters in the play, but not through traditional spells. Instead they use the modern magic of the media — online, including social, and offline. They spread lies, half-truths and sometimes even the truth, for, as Banquo notes early on in the play, sometimes even the truth is told “to win us to our harm”.”

You’ve tagged the production ‘Making Scotland great again’ in a cheeky nod to the new President of the USA, tell us about how you are bringing out the themes of the play in what I understand is a contemporary production. What do you think the play says about modern times?

“Having decided on how to present the witches and their role in the production, it was clear that it needed a contemporary setting.

“I was thinking about this during the final stages of the US presidential election. I was appalled by the standard of debate and campaigning on both sides. And this followed closely after our own EU referendum in which, although not as bad, both sides of the argument clearly equivocated. Macbeth is, I believe, Shakespeare’s first play to feature the word equivocate.

“So, I thought, let’s get the audience thinking about that and what politicians will do in pursuit of power. While I don’t want to say Trump is the Macbeth of today, it does seem to me we’re in this post-truth age where popularism is threatening debate and we need to get better at questioning what we’re told. We need to educate ourselves, ask more questions, and rediscover respect for the honest news brokers.

“In the play, Macduff initially finds it easier to run away to England and escape what he fears Macbeth will become. This has disastrous consequences for his family. If he’d stayed, sought the truth, challenged events, how differently everything might have turned out. Something there for all of us to think about in 2018.”

Is it especially daunting to put on a Shakespeare play in Stratford?

“Yes and no. Yes, because the good people of Stratford have access to the wonderful RSC, and many will have seen some great Macbeths over the years. No, because having lived and studied in the town (I did an MA at the Shakespeare Institute) I know the good townspeople love their Shakespeare and are always open to seeing the plays reinterpreted and made relevant for today.”

Tell us about the design.

“Minimalist! Partly because Shakespeare doesn’t need a lot of staging, the words do all the work, and partly because we’re taking the production in to schools, so it needs to be portable. I’m very aware that for many of the pupils seeing Fred’s Macbeth it will be their first experience of live Shakespeare. I want them to see the theatre-making going on — how the cast changes from one character to another, where the sound effects are coming from, something totally different to what they see on film or TV.”

What do you hope audiences will get from the play?

“A thrilling 90 minute retelling of the classic story, with plenty to think about in the context of recent events and an uncertain future.”

Macbeth and his Lady are tricky characters. Who are they being played, and what is the dynamic of their relationship?

“Neil Jacks and Sarah Gordon and playing these roles and we’re exploring what it is that makes the relationship tick. So far we’ve agreed they’re devoted to each other, they are ambitious, and Lady M has ways of manipulating her husband when he shows signs of backing down.”

Is there much blood?

“Some!”

WHERE AND WHEN: Fred Theatre Company bring their production of Macbeth to the Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford, on 6th and 7th February, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 and £10 (concessions) available from the RSC box office, online at www.rsc.org, or by calling 01789 403416.