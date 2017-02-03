Market bell returns home

THE Market bell has been returned to its former home in Bell Court in Stratford.

The traditional bell, which dates back to the 1330s, was hung at the High Street entrance to Bell Court this morning, Friday after returning from storage with Loughborough-based bell foundry John Taylor & Co, where it has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

Originally believed to have been a church bell, it was historically sounded to mark the start of trading in Stratford.

It has been positioned in various places around the town through the years and at one point it was suspended within the tower at what is now Barclays Bank. In 1975 it took pride of place in the original Bell Court Shopping area, a position it will once again occupy when the development is completed this Spring.

THE developers of Stratford’s new £30million Bell Court have admitted that the project is running behind schedule.

UK and European Investments say the delays will not significantly affect the opening date, but the date by which the completed units will be handed to the new tenants has been put back. It is believed that the developers had originally earmarked Stratford’s Shakespeare celebrations in April as its opening weekend.

Also this week the developers of the nearby Bards Walk confirmed that they are still in the process of finding tenants for the site and work to re-develop the units will only begin when those tenants have been secured.

The interior walkway of Bards Walk is now almost completely empty apart from the unit occupied by Castle Galleries. The developers revealed it is likely to be months rather than weeks before these tenants are confirmed.

Full story in this week’s Herald.