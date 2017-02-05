University of Warwick plans ‘innovation campus’ in Wellesbourne

THE University of Warwick is investigating ways of developing its Wellesbourne campus around the theme of innovation.

A spokesperson for the college confirmed that whilst there are no specific plans currently in place to build at the site, the university welcomed suggestions from biotech businesses about how it could be developed in the future.

The Wellesbourne campus is currently home to the university’s School of Life Sciences and the Warwick Crop Centre.

The university spokesperson confirmed that whatever development may take place at its campus in the future, those facilities would remain.