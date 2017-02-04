Fordham House builders hit a new high point

WORK is almost complete on a new apartment block on one of the main roads into Stratford-upon-Avon that offer homes at below-market rents for so-called key workers.

Fordham House is a development of 82 private rent apartments on the corner of Birmingham Road and Clopton Road.

They are being built in place of the former office block — known locally as the building on stilts — and will be offered for rent to people health and emergency service workers and teachers.

The development is a partnership between Stratford Town Trust, Orbit, ABD Developments, Robothams Architects, and Deeley Construction.

Justin Williams, chief executive of Stratford Town Trust, and Adam Cooper, of Orbit, joined Deeley Group managing director, Peter Deeley, and site manager Richard Pepper were at a recent topping out ceremony on the roof of the scheme before other visitors, while other guests were shown around the one and two-bed apartments which are undergoing the first fix of electrical and mechanical services.

It is named as a tribute to the Flower family, founders of the area’s former Flowers brewery.

Mr Deeley said: “We are delighted with the way work is progressing and the topping out ceremony marks an important milestone in the build.

“Richard and the team are doing a great job, and Justin and Adam were both pleased with the way the development is coming along.”

Nearly 250,000 bricks and blocks have been used to complete the scheme.