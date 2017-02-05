Rare toy sells for £1,600 at auction

A RARE and valuable wooden model of Noah’s Ark which went under the hammer at a recent toy auction in Stratford sold for £1,600.

The toy, which dates back to the 1860s, is a hand-carved model of Noah’s Ark and is complete with wooden animals.

Adrian Rathbone, associate director at Hansons Auctioneers said: “l always enjoy coming to Stratford once a month because one never knows what treasures are going to turn up. I have met some wonderful people, heard some great stories and seen some fabulous things.

“The Noah’s Ark has to be my favourite to date. It can often be hard to imagine today, with all of our hi-tech toys, that over 150 years ago one lucky child was given this for Christmas.

“It must have been the most fabulous gift and no doubt given that infant many hours of joy.”

The specialist toy auction in Alveston was held in aid of NSPCC.