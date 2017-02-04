A warm welcome on churches’ souper Saturday

IT proved to be a soup-er Saturday in Henley when free soup and hot drinks were handed out to passers-by during the annual Henley Churches Together event outside St John’s Parish Church on High Street.

Despite the wintery weather on Saturday, 21st January, the event was well attended with a steady flow of locals and visitors enjoying heartwarming delights on offer.

The event is a show of Christian unity and among those volunteers were members of the congregations of the Methodist, Baptist and Anglican churches, all pictured above.

On the menu were three varieties of home-made soup, as well as donated drinks, biscuits and sweets.