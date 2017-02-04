Stratford’s Watson targets national glory

STRATFORD snooker player Stuart Watson is setting his sights high in the English Association of Snooker and Billiards Amateur Tour.

Watson, aged 40, who practises at Stratford Sports Club in Swans Nest Lane, currently sits top of the table in the EASB Masters Tour Midlands Division, with almost twice the points tally of the second-placed player.

He has already achieved the magical 147 break, and has amassed numerous century breaks in his career.

To follow Watson’s progress, visit www.easb.co.uk, or for sponsorship opportunities contact Amanda Griffiths at mandyjgriffiths@hotmail.com