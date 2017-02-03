Stratford CC’s Corder ending his season in style

CHAMPION Spencer Corder is ending his West Midlands Cyclo Cross League season in style.

The Stratford Cycling Club star won the penultimate meeting of the season at Alcester last weekend, securing an emphatic victory over main rival Luke Harris in the process.

Corder was determined to go all out earlier than usual in the under-12 race, in a bid to take Harris by surprise and so it worked out, when on the second of the four laps he went for broke.

Harris could simply not close the gap and Corder won the race by 54 seconds.

With one race remaining in the 15-match series, Spencer has eight wins to Harris’s six.

Stratford CC have produced a number of talented youngsters for cyclo cross and Corder is fortunate to have six team-mates who have lined up at the start with him throughout the season, not least Lewis Tinsley, who is in fourth place but just might jump into third place if results go his way in the final race.

Tinsley was third this week followed by Alex Burden (6th) Joshua Darlow (12th), Ellis Brown (21st), Harriett Tinsley (23rd, 3rd in girls’ section) and Guy West (30th).

In the under-tens, Jake Deaner was seventh, just four seconds behind the winner. Callum Moss was 11th, while Zoe Parker was 14th and second in the girls’ section.

In the under-eight race, Ruben Stringfellow was eighth, and Tamsin Moss 13th, but fourth in the girls’ section.

David Hird continued his consistent form, finishing seventh in the tough under-16 section.

In the senior cyclo cross, Nigel Jones again finished fifth in the 55 plus category and Carl Max Taylor 14th in the 50 plus race.

Meanwhile, in the first circuit race of the season on the purpose-built track at Stourport-on-Severn, Tom Charles finished 14th in the under-14 race and James Fidoe took an excellent 30th place in the senior fourth category race.