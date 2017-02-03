Hedderman fuming with officials following Solihull thrashing

SHIPSTON Excelsior manager Steve Hedderman was livid with the officials following Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at AFC Solihull.

Hedderman felt Shipston were denied a penalty when the game was goalless, before claiming they were “kicked off the park” in the second half.

“The standard of officiating in this league is just woeful,” said Hedderman.

“It was an absolutely baffling display from the referee. It got to the point where I was nearly crying.

“We had a blatant penalty in the first half, where their player went up like Shaquille O’Neal.

“Then in the second half we came out looking comfortable without threatening, before they scored three goals in five minutes — two of which were fouls.

“We played them off the park, then they kicked us off the park. No decision went our way on the day and it made me question whether or not it’s all worth it.

“I have to shake it off now and put it down as one of those days.

“The players tried, but we were poor at the basics and just didn’t perform.”

Sam Hince got a goal back for Shipston to give them a glimmer of hope in the second half, but Solihull, with former Birmingham City and Coventry City striker Dele Adebola in their line-up, they scored two late on to seal an emphatic win.

With no game this Saturday, Shipston return to action on 11th February when they welcome Alcester Town to London Road.