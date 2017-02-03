Stratford AC veterans claim six medals at championships

A TRIO of Stratford AC veterans produced a brilliant display to claim six medals at the Midland Masters’ Cross Country Championships at Wolverhampton.

Roger Wilson, Phil Brennan and David Jones all won individual medals while also bagging team gold.

Wilson, Brennan and Jones, with a combined age of 216 years, had reasonably high expectations going into the event, but even they were left surprised by the level of success they achieved.

The Aldersley course is challenging to say the least but, by the start of the race, the top surface had defrosted to the extent that it would take running spikes.

The race started with a testing incline and having been run on the previous day, the wooded sections of this challenging and undulating course were extremely muddy.

Jones was first of the three Stratford runners to finish his four-mile race.

He was delighted with his run, finishing in a time of 30.02 and just managing to secure the bronze medal in his age group.

Jones was engaged in a battle for 3rd place in the M65 age group, with a Coventry Godiva runner, for much of the race.

They ran neck-and-neck for the first two laps, but then the Coventry runner was able to open up a five to six metre lead.

Jones was able to catch him on the final hill, deciding to sit on his shoulder until the final downhill section, when he was fortunate enough to be able get in front of him and secure bronze.

Next to finish for Stratford was England international Wilson. He found the race tough going, but he got the job done, finishing just over half-a-minute behind Jones in 30.35 and in doing so, winning his age group by a massive 13 minutes, to secure a much-deserved gold medal.

Rounding off an excellent day for Stratford AC was Team GB runner Phil Brennan, who despite competing in the highly-competitive M70 age group, was able to win the silver medal in a time of 31.46.

All three athletes now plan to compete in the British Masters Athletic Federation National Cross Country Championships, in Liverpool, on Saturday 18th March, with the aim of defending the title they won last year.