FOLLOWING a spate of thefts from work vans, cars and sheds across the district, Stratford Town Council is helping people protect their property this weekend with a free property marking event in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Residents are being invited to bring their power tools, bicycles, gardening tools and other items to a property marking event at Stratford Sports Club car park (clubhouse end) in Swans Nest Lane between 10am and 1pm this coming Sunday, 5th February.

“People can help protect their property from thieves by having them marked with a postcode and house number. We will also be handing out a shed security sheet for people to take away too,” Cllr Ian Fradgley said.

Police continue to remind people to lock away or remove work tools from vehicles after a number of thefts have resulted in thousands of pounds worth of items being stolen recently.