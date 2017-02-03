Three jailed for 24 years over £250m HBOS fraud

AN Ilmington man and a couple from Moreton-in-Marsh have been jailed for a total of 24 and a half years after being found guilty of a multi-million-pound fraud.

David Mills, aged 60 and from Moreton-in-Marsh, led the scheme, which saw Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) incur losses in the region of £250million.

He was jailed for 15 years at Southwark Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, after being found guilty of one count of conspiracy to corrupt, four counts of fraudulent trading and one count of conspiracy to conceal criminal property earlier this week.

Seventy-three-year-old Michael Bancroft, from Ilmington, was jailed for ten years after being found guilty of one count of conspiracy to corrupt, three counts of fraudulent trading and one count of conspiring to conceal criminal property.

Mills’ wife, Alison, 51, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to conceal criminal property and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Three other people involved were handed sentences totalling 19 years.

The complex fraud involved former banker David Mills, employees at Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) and private business advisors, dating back more than a decade.

Those involved created a network of associations where legitimate struggling businesses were exploited by their bank managers who directed them to employ the services of expensive external consultants in return for bank loans.

Many of the businesses affected by the group’s actions went into liquidation resulting in job losses, financial hardship, marital breakdowns, the loss of their homes and serious ill-health.

The scheme eventually saw the bank incur losses of around £250million. The six-year investigation by Thames Valley Police involved 150 officers and staff, and saw the authorities collect 500,000 documents in evidence.

Police say the group used their ill-gotten gains to fund their lavish lifestyles, trips abroad and even, in the case of David Mills, a luxury yacht.

Also jailed were:

Lynden Scourfield, 54, for 11 years and three months, after being convicted of pleaded guilty to conspiracy to corrupt, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of crime and four counts of fraudulent trading

Mark Dobson, 56, was convicted of conspiracy to corrupt and conspiracy to conceal criminal property and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Tony Cartwright, 72, was sentenced to three and a half years after being convicted of fraudulent trading and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

Stephen Rowland, specialist prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service’s Specialist Fraud Division, said: “Many people have had their lives ruined by the corrupt behaviour of Lynden Scourfield, David Mills and their associates.”

He added: “This was a complicated prosecution due to the volume and complexity of the financial transactions and the large sums of money involved. But in the end, thanks to the work of prosecutors and investigators, the jury were left in no doubt that the actions of these six defendants were criminal.”