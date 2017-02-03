Adams slams Town players for throwing away win against Leamington

CARL Adams was furious at his Stratford Town side for throwing away victory in their Birmingham Senior Cup quarter-final clash against Leamington on Tuesday night.

Town led for much of the game thanks to Simeon Tulloch’s first-half strike, but two late headed goals, both from corners, saw the Brakes progress to the semi-finals.

“I’m gutted and I’m extremely angry,” said the Town boss.

“We’ve tossed away another great cup opportunity and in an inexcusable way.

“They hardly hurt us all night and because of our lack of discipline and organisation, gifted them two free headed goals.

“To throw the game away as we did is unacceptable. We are just not learning so something had to change now and I will have to do some soul-searching ahead of Saturday.”

Stratford return to league action this weekend with a home game against 22nd-placed Cirencester.

Victory at the DCS would keep Town well clear of the bottom four, but defeat could see them dragged a step closer to relegation trouble.