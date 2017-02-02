Suspected illegal immigrants arrested in Wellesbourne

Nine suspected illegal immigrants were arrested in Wellesbourne last week after climbing out of the back of a lorry.

The group of men were arrested close to Oakley Wood Cemetery after leaving the lorry on the B4087 last Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “At about 1.30pm yesterday, Wednesday 25 January, we received a report of eight foreign nationals leaving a lorry on the B4087 near Oakley Wood crematorium.

“Officers attended and arrested nine men on immigration offences.

“A 21-year-old man has been released with no further action.

“The others, two aged 42 and the other aged 44, 40, 34, 28, 27 and 18, were taken into police custody and will be handed to Immigration Enforcement.”

It is believed that the men have told immigration officials that they are all from Iran.