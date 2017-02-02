Action group is ‘optimistic’ for new Bishopton development

NEGOTIATIONS to draw up the conditions attached to a 500-home development at Bishopton are underway.

Members of the district council’s west area planning committee unanimously approved the outline planning application in August, subject to a section 106 agreement.

The 61-acre site between the A46 and Bishopton Lane was in Stratford’s core strategy and therefore had already been endorsed by the council for housing.

It will be developed by Miller Homes and Taylor Wimpey, with the plans including land allocated for a school, roads into the site from Bishopton Lane and The Ridgeway, and traffic lights on the single-track canal bridge on Bishopton Lane.

The first exploratory steering committee meeting was held between the protest group, Bishopton Resi- dents’ Action Group (BRAGS), the district council’s planning department, the developers, and town and dis- trict councillors.

BRAGS members stated up-front that they accepted the large area of open space was destined to be devel- oped, and that their goal was to represent the residents’ needs, especially with respect to the impact on the local road network.

Mark Rowlands, of BRAGS, told the Herald, after the first meeting: “The planning officer introduced guidelines for establishing a ‘design code’, which would provide a comprehensive description of appro- priate approaches to the development of the site.”

Mark explained that the planning officer also deter- mined that the design code shall then be used to inform any subsequent ‘Reserved Matters’ applications.

He said: “Given these guidelines, BRAGS remains optimistic that the design code will ensure adequate attention is paid to those elements of the development that have most impact on the existing community.”

Mark added: “At the next meeting, we aim to better establish the scope and remit of the steering com- mittee, to ensure everybody agrees what is up for dis- cussion and what is dictated by the outline planning permission.”

Cllr Chris Saint (Cons, Shipston North), the district council leader, said: “The committee have resolved to grant the application, but we are currently still dealing with the finer details of the 106 agreements.

“Following this a reserved matters application will be made, which will deal with all the outstanding matters.”